Ancestors should abandon Kalaba…  he thinks people above 56 are ancestors – Ambassador George Zulu

Ancestors should abandon Kalaba – Zulu

… he thinks people above 56 are ancestors





By Staff Reporter



Former foreign affairs permanent secretary ambassador George Zulu has urged all people above 56 years to abandon Citizens First (CF) leader Harry Kalaba, for referring to Gift Sialubalo as an ‘ancestor’ following his appointment as local government minister by President Hakainde Hichilema.





In a recent appearance on UNZA Radio in Lusaka, Kalaba said President Hichilema had overlooked the women and youths in favour of an ‘ancestor’, Sialubalo, 56.





But in an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Zulu, who once served as Kalaba’s permanent secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the CF leader was already indicating to old people that there would be nothing for them if he were



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/ancestors-should-abandon-kalaba-zulu-he-thinks-people-above-56-are-ancestors/