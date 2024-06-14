ANC’s Thoko Didiza elected speaker

Thoko Didiza has just been elected as the speaker of parliament.

“As a country and as a democratic state we have an opportunity to express our views… and that’s why we have to elect and participate in such a process… but it does not mean that those who might have voted differently are not supportive of the work of the institution,” she said in her first address to parliament.

“The role of the speaker is that of ensuring that we conduct the debates within the rules in a manner that is fair and I commit that I will… do exactly that. And I also commit that I will work with all the parties to conduct the business in a manner that reflects the will of the people.”

Didiza had been serving as the minister for agriculture and land reform.

She worked in Nelson Mandela’s government and has held ministerial positions in the 30 years since.

The previous Speaker, ANC’s Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, resigned amid a corruption scandal.