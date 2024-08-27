ANDD CALLS ON STAKEHOLDERS TO SUPPORT KCM CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER



Lusaka…. Tuesday August 27, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)



The Advocates for National Development and Democracy (ANDD) has called on stakeholders to support Konkola Copper Mines Plc Chief Operations Officer Malcom Mewett.



ANDD Executive Director Samuel Banda says Mr. Mewett’s proactive approach and clear vision have already begun to yield tangible results, which are critical for the long-term success of KCM and the economic well-being of the Copperbelt region.



“ANDD has kingly observed that since taking the helm at Konkola Copper Mine , Mr. Mewett has overseen the successful fulfillment of key financial commitments and obligations including the disbursement of up to 90% of the $250 million pledged. This decisive action underscores Vedanta’s Resources dedication to honoring its mining obligations and stabilizing its operations at KCM which are vital for restoring confidence among suppliers, contractors, employees and the wider community,” said Mr Banda.



“In addition, the ANDD has also observed that KCM is making significant progress towards its ambitious goal of investing over $1 billion for mining recapitalization and development.This level of investment will not only bolster the company’s operational capacity but will also create jobs, stimulate local businesses, and contribute positively and holistically to the overall development of the Copperbelt and Zambia at large.”



He therefore, called on all stakeholders including government, suppliers, contractors, mines union, management and employees at KCM, Copperbelt community members, and other well meaning stakeholders, to rally behind Mr. Mewett and his efforts to resuscitate KCM.



“It is through our collective support and cooperation that KCM can continue to drive economic growth and create opportunities. As an organization deeply interested in the future of Zambia, we recognize that the success of KCM under Mr. Mewett’s management leadership is crucial for the broader socio-economic development of our country,” he added.



“Let us work together to ensure that KCM thrives, benefiting all Zambians and securing a brighter future for generations to come.”



