ANDD COMMENDS HON MABETA



……for standing with the people of Mufulira over the Mufulira black mountain



Saturday February 22, 2025



The Advocates For National Development and Democracy (ANDD) a civil society organization promoting sustainable social economic development, has supported the position that Kankoyo Member of Parliament Hon Heartson Mabeta has taken to stand with the people of Mufulira over black mountain.





ANDD Executive Director Samuel Banda tells Smart Eagles via telephone that with the high cost of living currently prevailing in the country, there is need to find means and ways of supporting the people.



Mr Banda has emphasized the need to create job opportunities for the people for them to navigate during these challenging moments.





“Just like Hon. Mabeta reminded the Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Hon. Paul Kabuswe in Parliament that the UPND before forming government had promised the people of Mufulira that they where going to be stakeholders of black mountain, we equally want to remind the UPND government to fullfil the promises they made to the people of Copperbelt. Our people need jobs and business opportunities, hence it is imperative that the government come in and empower the people of Mufulira with black mountain,” he said.





“We believe the black mountain will give the people of Mufulira opportunities to create employment and business opportunities for themselves and positively contribute to the national social economic development of our country. We are of the strong view that Zambians must benefit from there critical minerals.”





He also called on mining investors to prioritize offering business opportunities to Zambians saying such opportunities will enable them thrive in their businesses.





“It is through offering business opportunities to Zambians that will grow our own domestic economy, increase economic productivity and create the much needed employment opportunities for our youths,” he concluded.