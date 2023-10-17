ANDD CONCERNED

…. with the level of hatred and political fighting being exhibited amongst political leaders

Lusaka…. Tuesday October 17, 2023 (SMART EAGLES)

We are highly concerned with the level of hatred and political fighting being exhibited amongst our political leaders, says Advocates for National Development and Democracy (ANDD).

ANDD Executive Director Samuel Banda feels that this is ultimately negatively affecting the country’s socio-economic development and the growing democracy.

Mr Banda says it is sad that political stakeholders from both the ruling party and the opposition political parties have taken politics as a battle field for fighting and hate speech.

“Politics should be a platform and marketing place to exchange economic ideas and promote social economic development in our country. As we head towards the national day of prayer Tommorrow 18th October 2023, we as Advocates For National Development And Democracy, wish to call upon all political leaders and stakeholders including the PF, UPND, Socialist Party and Citizens First to embrace unity of purpose in the dispensation of their political agendas for the purpose of promoting social economic growth and health of our growing democracy,” he said.

“Unity is vital for development, peace, political stability and growth of our democracy. We call upon our leaders to stop looking at each other as political enemies but as competitors of development. Its high time that our leaders start practicing politics of ideals.”

Mr Banda indicated that the people of Zambia are not interested in politics of Mingalato and nalitumpa politics but that they are interested in politics of development.

“Ultimately in the interest of national development and promotion of good governance tenets, we advise the UPND government to embrace criticism and be tolerant of their competitors. Criticism is healthy for the growth of our democracy and its one element that will help develop the country in line with peoples interests and aspirations,” he concluded.