ANDD CONDEMNS POLITICAL VI0LENCE IN PETAUKE



…Zambians seek development, not vi0lence.



Lusaka – Wednesday, January 29, 2025



The Advocates For National Development and Democracy (ANDD) wishes to inform the nation that we have been closely monitoring events in areas where by-elections are taking place. We are particularly concerned about the reports of political vi0lence in Petauke Central, Petauke District, Eastern Province.





We strongly condemn this barbaric behavior, as this is not the time for vi0lence, but for issue-based politics. Our country faces numerous challenges, and the Zambian people are eager to hear how their leaders plan to address these issues. Zambians have moved away from the politics of violence and now demand meaningful discussions focused on real issues.





We also commend the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) for summoning the political parties involved in the vi0lence in Petauke, specifically the United Party for National Development (UPND) and the National Congress Party (NCP). We urge all political players participating in the by-election to adhere to the Electoral Code of Conduct as they continue their campaigns in Petauke.





To date, we have not received any disturbing reports from Pambashe Constituency in Kawambwa District, and we continue to monitor the situation. We hope that political players will maintain peace until the voting process is completed.





Lastly, we would like to commend the three church mother bodies for coming together to strengthen election monitoring mechanisms. This collaborative effort will help ensure accurate monitoring of the voting and vote counting processes.





Samuel Banda

Executive Director



Advocates for National Development and Democracy (ANDD)

Email: advocatesdevelopment30@gmail.com