ANDD NOT PLEASED WITH THE APPOINTMENT OF NEVERS MUMBA TO OBSERVE ANGOLA ELECTIONS.

..says President HH should have appointed a youth as a way of empowering them.

Advocates for National Democracy and Development (ANDD), has disapproved the appointment of MMD president, Dr Nevers Mumba to observe elections in Angola.

President Hakainde Hichilema has nominated former Vice President and MMD factional President, Dr. Nevers Mumba to lead the Zambian delegation under the umbrella of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

But ANDD Executive Director, Mr Samuel Banda notes that time for youths to take over is now and that the UPND should embrace youth leadership as opposed to using people that have already served the country in different portfolios.

“We are not pleased because we are of the view that the president should have sent youths or better still other UPND members who have continued to cry for empowerment” he said.

He said youths fought for the party and that it will just be prudent that the president exercises his powers to ensure that they are put in positions that will enable them to contribute to the development of the nation.

He says it is high time the president starts believing the capabilities of his young people in the party so that young people can start to participate in various national programmes.

Mr Banda has since advised the Head of State not to ignore senior citizens, but to give youths an opportunity to prepare themselves for national tasks such as elections monitoring, for the sake of creating a future of professional and able youthful citizenry.