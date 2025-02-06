ANDD STRONGLY CALLS ON KCM EMPLOYEES TO WORK WELL WITH VEDANTA TO MAKE KCM VIABLE



…KCM viability is crucial to Zambian development.



6th February 2025-Kitwe, Copperbelt



In light of recent revelations regarding theft within KCM, ANDD strongly calls upon KCM employees to work collaboratively with Vedanta Resources to ensure Konkola Copper Mine (KCM) becomes a viable and thriving mining asset.





As an organization dedicated to promoting sustainable socioeconomic development in our country, we emphasize the importance of aligning with Vedanta’s values of integrity, accountability, and transparency.



KCM is a national strategic asset, and its viability is crucial for contributing to Zambia’s development. The success of KCM is not solely dependent on the investor, but also on the behavior of its employees. It is only through high standards of integrity, honesty, and respect for Vedanta as the investor that KCM can reach its full potential.





We acknowledge the recent media reports indicating that some employees engaged in unlawful activities during the liquidation process and, unfortunately, some have continued this behavior. Such actions undermine the growth and future of KCM, and we strongly condemn them. We commend Mr. Malcolm Mewett, the Chief Operations Officer of KCM, for taking swift disciplinary action against those involved.





To achieve the ambitious national copper production target of 3 million metric tonnes per annum by 2031, it is essential that all employees embrace Vedanta’s values and work together towards a common goal. This will not only increase copper production but also create vital job and business opportunities for Zambians.





As an organization, we will continue advocating for national economic development, with a particular focus on the mining sector, which is a vital pillar of our economy. We urge all KCM employees to demonstrate a commitment to honesty, accountability, and integrity in their daily responsibilities for the betterment of the mine and the country.



Samuel Banda

Executive Director

Advocates For National Development And Democracy