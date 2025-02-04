ANDD SUPPORTS UN REPORT ON FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION AND PUBLIC ORDER ACT.



4th January 2025



As Advocates for National Development and Democracy (ANDD), an organization committed to fostering sustainable socio-economic development, democratic values, and human rights, we fully align with the United Nations’ special Rapporteur Irene Khan position regarding the need for the Zambian government to uphold its commitment to ensuring freedom of expression and opinion for all citizens.



The recent UN report underscores the necessity for the government to amend the Public Order Act to better safeguard the fundamental rights of Zambians to express their opinions freely, a key component of strengthening democratic principles.



Additionally, we advocate for the repeal of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act, which we believe stifles online freedom of expression and speech. The protection of these rights is essential for the continued growth of a democratic society where citizens can engage openly and without fear of reprisal.



It is important to note that the current administration, led by the United Party for National Development (UPND), was elected with a clear mandate from the Zambian people, who voted based on the understanding that the government would amend the Public Order Act and repeal the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Acts.



In light of this, we strongly urge the government to fulfill its commitment by expeditiously presenting the Public Order Act before Parliament for necessary amendments and ensuring the repeal of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Acts. This will be a significant step towards reinforcing the constitutional rights to freedom of expression, opinion, and assembly for all Zambians.