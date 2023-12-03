ANDD URGES GOVERNMENT TO ACCORD NATIONAL MOURNING TO CHINGOLA MINERS

…. it would be important to emotionally support the affected families

Chingola… Sunday December 3, 2023

Advocates for National Development and Democracy (ANDD) has urged government to accord a national mourning to illegal miners who lost their lives in Chingola.

ANDD Executive Director, Samuel Banda notes that it would be important to emotionally support the affected families through such a gesture.

He said the loss of such a huge number of people is not only a loss to the families,but to the nation at large, considering the socio-economic contribution the diseased miners rendered to the nation.

Mr Banda says government should also consider lifting the burden on the families by rendering any avaliable support during this very difficult time.