Anderson Kambela Mazoka at 80 years: who was he and what is his political legacy?

By HaHa

After a successful career in the private sector, Anderson Mazoka, born in 1943, formed the United Party for National Development (UPND) in 1998.

He nearly won the presidency three years later, five years before his death in May 2006 at the age of 63. What many people do not know is that Mazoka was a member of the then ruling Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) under the leadership of Frederick Chiluba. (Regular change of political party loyalty is normal in Zambia. For instance, Gary Nkombo sought election as MP on the MMD ticket in 1999, on the FDD ticket in 2001 and on the UPND ticket in 2006).

A recently scholarly article published in the Canadian Journal of African Studies sheds significant light on how he left the MMD, why he formed the UPND, and the contested nature of his political legacy. The article is free to read and can easily be downloaded on this link.

