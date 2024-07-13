Andres Iniesta tips Nico Williams to Barca would be an elevation for the club

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta believes that Nico Williams could elevate the club to a new level. Amid reports that Barcelona has reached a preliminary agreement to sign Williams, Iniesta expressed his support for the potential addition.

He noted that Williams would be a great fit for the Catalan team, which failed to secure a trophy last season.

However, Iniesta remains uncertain if the deal will ultimately be finalized.

“The level he’s showing is in line with the national team,” he told Mundo Deportivo. “We’re talking about Nico [Williams] or Lamine [Yamal], but you could also talk about Fabián [Ruiz], Rodri, Dani Olmo… anyone.

Nico Williams has also had a fantastic season at his club, he’s a name that will surely be heard by the big teams. His signing for Barca would give the club another level, but we’ll see what happens.”

Despite Barcelona’s well-documented financial issues, the club is pushing forward in their pursuit of the 22-year-old Williams. Last season, Williams impressed with eight goals and 19 assists across all competitions, securing him a starting spot at the Euros.

His performance has continued to shine, with a goal and an assist in Spain’s run to the Euro 2024 final in Germany. This has attracted interest not only from Barcelona but also from Arsenal, Chelsea, and other top clubs.

If Barcelona managed to secure Williams, it would send a strong message about their ambitions. As speculation about his future grows, prompting his current club to criticize the constant questioning, Williams is focusing on Spain’s upcoming Euro 2024 final against England on Sunday.