Andrew and Tristan Tate leave Romania on jet bound for the US

The Romanian special prosecutor’s service, DIICOT, who is the investigating agency in the Tate case, has issued a statement on the departure of the Tate brothers this morning from Romania.

The DIICOT statement makes clear that the Tates are still under investigation in Romania, and the case against them has not been dropped.

What has changed is that their request to be able to leave Romania has been accepted.

Their request to drop the charges has been rejected. They will be expected to return to Romania at a later date (we understand that to be at the end of March) to satisfy the terms of their continued “under judicial control” status.

“Regarding two defendants, individuals with dual citizenship, American and British, who are under judicial control in the criminal cases being investigated by DIICOT – Central Structure, we make the following clarification: the request to revoke the preventive measure of judicial control has been rejected, and it remains in place in both cases where criminal prosecution is under way,” the prosecutors say.