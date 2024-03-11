ANDREW BANDA REMEMBERS DAD

Zambia’s Ambassador to South Korea Andrew Banda has paid tribute to his late father, fourth President Rupiah Banda, on the second anniversary of his death, describing him as a “beautiful soul”.

Mr Banda, who was President from 2008 to 2011, died on March 11, 2022 at the age of 85.

The second memorial service is scheduled for today at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka.

“As we honour and celebrate your life today, we thank God for blessing us with a father who raised us with infinite patience and love,” Mr Banda said.

“Though you are gone, your wise words and gentle spirit remain etched into your memories like quotes that guide us through each day.

“Your meaningful sayings peppered with humour and wisdom reflect the beautiful soul that you were. While you are dearly missed, we will forever be thankful to the Almighty for the time we got to spend with you.

“To my dear family, even though I am not there physically with all of you, I am definitely there in spirit. Continue resting in peace Dad.”

According to former First Lady Thandiwe Banda’s spokesperson Alice Banda, the church service at the Cathedral will start at 10:00 hours, to be followed by laying of wreaths at the presidential burial site at Embassy Park.-Zambia Daily Mail