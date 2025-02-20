Andrew Kamanga drags Govt to court!

Kamanga drags Govt to court!



By PERPETUAL SICHIKWENKWE –

TWO days after going through unopposed as Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president, Andrew Kamanga has sued the State for reputational injury and failure to present him to court since the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) arrested him in April last year.



Kamanga is asking the court to order government to pay him general and special damages for the loss of business, and reputational injury caused by DEC for failing to present him before the court from the time he was charged.

www.timesepaper.com