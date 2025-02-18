Andrew Kamanga, practice FIFA Fair Play Principle – Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Andrew Kamanga, practice FIFA Fair Play Principle



FIFA promotes fair play.



Fairplay means acting respectfully without fixed rules.





It is therefore rather an attitude of each player than the rules.





Although Fairplay promotes adherence to agreed rules, it also calls for renunciation of unjustified advantages, provide equal opportunities, promote considerate behavior, show respect for the sporting opponent and acceptance of the other.



FIFA also promotes exemplary behaviour to promote the spirit of fairness that promotes the sport.



My dear brother Andrew, practice fair play.