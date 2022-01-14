Kamanga reaches out to Sikazwe

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has reached out to FIFA referee Janny Sikazwe who is on CAF duty in Cameroon.

Kamanga visited Sikazwe in Douala where the Zambian referee is currently stationed and says the seasoned whistle-man is in high spirits.

Sikazwe was struck by a heat stroke during the Tunisia versus Mali Group F match played in Limbe.

Mali won the match 1-0 but the controversy characterized the final stages with facts now emerging that Sikazwe had suffered a heat stroke.

Sikazwe who is a 2018 FIFA World Cup referee has officiated at multiple Africa of Nations including the 2017 final between Camerron and Egypt.

Kamanga is in Cameroon on CAF duty with Dr Joseph Kabungo who is a CAF medical officer and Desmond Katongo (media) being the other Zambians on CAF duty at the AFCON.

Credit: FAZ