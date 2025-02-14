ANDREW KAMANGA UNLEASHES ETHICS COMMITTEE ON ALLEGED STRONG FAZ ASPIRANTS

Kennedy Phiri writes…



KAMANGA UNLEASHES ETHICS COMMITTEE ON ALLEGED STRONG FAZ ASPIRANTS



News coming through from impeccable sources allege that FAZ president Andrew Kamanga is making attempts to have some possible strong candidates get knocked out from the race.



The incumbent is using the Ethics Committee, FAZ Deputy Secretary John Msimuko and sports administrator Simataa Simataa.



These shenanigans were started by Simataa Simataa some time back who was specifically brought back by Kamanga for that purpose.



Candidates being targeted include: Former FAZ General Secretary Mr Adrian Kashala, prominent Lusaka lawyer and MUZA FC proprietor Keith Mweemba, Godfrey Chikumbi, among others.



We are closely monitoring the alleged actions of the Ethics Committee whose chairperson is Sokwani Chilembo acting on instructions from Mr. Andrew Kamanga.



Will the Ethics Committee accept to be used in this battle so late in the day against innocent people?



Stay tuned for more news.