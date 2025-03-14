ANDREW KAMANGA WILL CHAIR FAZ AGM THIS MONTH – FIFA



The World soccer governing body FIFA says FAZ executive committee must continue to execute its mandate until the elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) slated for March 29, 2025 in Livingstone.





FIFA has directed that the forthcoming elective annual general meetings must be chaired by the respective regional chairpersons of the current executive.





“We refer to our letter dated 5 March 2025, in which we reminded you of the obligation of FAZ to manage its own affairs independently and without undue interference from third parties and in which we also explained that the establishment of a transitional committee, as per the letter of the CEO of the National Sports Council of Zambia, would put FAZ at risk of breaching the above-mentioned statutory obligation,” FIFA Chief Member Associations Officer Elkhan Mammadov said in a letter of 13 March, 2024 to FAZ general secretary Reuben Kamanga..





“IN THIS REGARD, AND AS WE APPROACH THE DATE OF THE FAZ ELECTIVE ORDINARY CONGRESS SCHEDULED FOR 29 MARCH 2025, THE FAZ EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MUST CONTINUE TO FULFIL ITS STATUTORY ROLES AND OBLIGATIONS WITHOUT ANY INTERFERENCE FROM ANY THIRD PARTIES.”





“ADDITIONALLY, THE FAZ ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING MUST BE CHAIRED BY THE PRESIDENT OF FAZ, MR ANDREW KAMANGA, AND BE ATTENDED BY THE FAZ EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAZ STATUTES AND REGULATIONS,” MAMMADOV SAYS.