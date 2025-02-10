ANDREW LUBUSHA IS MY PERMANENT ENEMY IN POLITICS, I WON’T SUPPORT HIM IN UPND – SHADRECK RAPID MWANZA





Mr. Mwanza has taken an opportunity to vent in one of the blogs following a decision by Chipangali lawmaker, Andrew Lubusha to join the ruling UPND.





He posted👉 “Me,no matter what,I can’t support him,my business crumbled in sinda because of him,I am in Lundazi because of him.He punished my inocent wife to be moved to lundazi just wanting to see me out of sinda politically to make it easy for pf.He took it too personal on me, equally me against him it is personal, ” said Mr. Mwanza.





And in another message, he said “Andrich did that to me and really I can’t think so low to say no permanent enemity in politics.I was doing very fine busines,a lot in this fora know.But am strong come to mphamba.”





Mr. Mwanza is UPND Zambia, Lundazi District Secretary for Administration and when asked if his messages could be posted here, he said no problem.