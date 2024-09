Munir Zulu writes….



I have had the privilege to listen to what my work mate said as he was welcoming the current President in Eastern Province.



What is funny in all that he said is that he named his child after the sixth President 樂. He named the son Chagwa !Now does it mean that he will name his next child Hakainde?



Having a sense of shame is part of a quality of being human. Sometimes silence is golden ✨️

Anyway I remain MZ