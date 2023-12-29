ANDYFORD BANDA LIES OVER MOPANI EQUITY PARTNER- Mark Simuuwe

ANDYFORD BANDA LIES OVER MOPANI EQUITY PARTNER

By Mark Simuuwe

Andyford Banda joins a list of propagandists as he asserts that Mopani has been bought by an unknown company. This is after the government announced the equity partner IRH firm $1.1bn investment in Mopani , Abu Dabi in Abu Dabi and later on the President made an official statement at this year’s 2023 Press Conference last week .

By law , no Bank can transfer that money to another country using an unknown company in the world .

But this is how some of our opposition politicians are reducing themselves as a way of campaigning to electorates and believe anyone can take them seriously .

An equity partner is like a close ally who joins forces with you in your business journey. They invest their resources, be it capital, skills, or experience, in exchange for a share of ownership and profits.