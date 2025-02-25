ANDYSEN CHAMA CRITICIZES UPND OVER FLOODS IN GARDEN PARK



Lusaka, Zambia – Socialist Party aspiring candidate for Kanyama’s Garden Park Ward, Andysen Chama, has criticized the UPND government for failing to address persistent flooding in Kanyama Constituency.





Chama, who also serves as the Lusaka District Vice Mobilization Coordinator for Politics in the Socialist Party, expressed disappointment, stating that residents had placed their trust in the UPND, believing in its promises to end flooding. However, he noted that despite being in power for over four years, the government has yet to implement effective flood mitigation measures.





“It is unfortunate that the people of Kanyama, who believed in the UPND’s agenda to end flooding, are still suffering. While in opposition, the UPND assured residents that they would resolve the issue once elected, but nothing has been done,” Chama said.





He pledged to address the flooding problem within his first year in office if elected, arguing that the situation requires decisive leadership. Chama emphasized his strong ties to Kanyama, stating that he understands the constituency better than other councillors who were adopted due to party favoritism.





Chama also praised the Socialist Party and its leader, Dr. Fred M’membe, for promoting inclusivity and merit-based leadership, rather than making selections based on tribal affiliation. Having lived in Garden Park since 2000, he believes his deep connection with the community makes him the right candidate for the ward.





He further highlighted his ongoing support for local residents, revealing that he has been assisting more than 50 widows with business ventures. Chama urged voters to back his candidacy, positioning himself as a “game-changer” for Garden Park Ward.