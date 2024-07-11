Footballer, Angel Di Maria will retire from international football after the final of the 2024 Copa America.

Di Maria scored the only goal as Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in the 2021 Copa America final.

He was also on target in the 2022 World Cup final against France which his country won via a penalty shootout after regulation time ended 3-3.

On 6 September 2008, Di María made his debut for the Argentina senior team in a match against Paraguay. He was selected in late Diego Maradona’s 23-man squad for the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

At the 2010 World Cup, he helped Argentina reach the quarter-finals, playing in all five of Argentina’s matches and starting four of them.

The former Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain forward scored his debut international goal in a 5–0 friendly win over Canada.

The former Real Madrid, PSG and Manchester United player was in action for Argentina in the 2-0 win against Canada in Tuesday night’s semi-finals.

The win on Tuesday night makes it a consecutive Copa America final appearance for the reigning FIFA World Cup champions.

Speaking after helping his country reach the final on Tuesday night, Di Maria has now confirmed that he will retire from international football no matter the outcome of the Copa America final.