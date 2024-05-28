Former celebrity couple, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter, Vivienne, has reportedly dropped the actor’s last name Pitt amid their divorce battle.

The 15-year-old, one of Jolie and Pitt’s six children, helped the veteran actress, 48, produce the show, The Outsiders Playbill.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

According to People, the former couple’s daughter was listed as Vivienne Jolie in the literature, instead of Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. But it’s unclear if she has legally changed her name.

Vivienne’s is credited as a producer assistant for The Outsiders play.

The move comes after last week Angelina was ordered by a judge to turn over every NDA agreement that she signed with a third-party over an eight-year period amid the ex spouses’ ongoing legal battle.

Vivienne’s name change comes after her older sister Zahara made a similar choice in public.

Last November, when she was inducted into the AKA sorority at Spelman College, the 19-year-old student appeared to drop her father’s last name as she introduced herself.

In a video clip shared by Essence magazine, she stated, ‘My name is Zahara Marley Jolie.’

Angelina and Brad, 60, split over seven years ago, but the exes have been embroiled in a contentious feud over custody, the circumstances under which their relationship ended, and their ongoing business affairs.