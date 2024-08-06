Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son, Pax, has been released from ICU following his e-bike crash.

The 20-year-old will have a ‘long road of recovery’ and ‘suffered complex trauma’ a source told People of his condition.

‘Pax has been released from the ICU. He suffered complex trauma, and now begins the long road of recovery and physical therapy.’

The insider added that Pax and Angelina, 49, ‘are deeply grateful for the quick and life-saving action of first responders, and the outstanding medical care he received.’

The Oscar winner remains by her son’s side, as well as his other siblings, with the source noting they ‘have been visiting and helping’, and adding, ‘They are all very close.’

As for Pax’s estranged father Brad, a rep for the 60-year-old actor declined to comment when asked by DailyMail.com if he planned to visit his son in the hospital.

It comes following claims that the actress is reportedly seeking help for her ‘troubled’ son.

Angelina has been by Pax’s side at the hospital since he crashed into a car during rush hour in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles on Monday, July 29.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

A source told TMZ on Tuesday that witnesses who lived nearby initially believed Pax had died in the crash as they discovered him lying lifeless on the ground.

It was not until paramedics arrived at the scene that Pax regained consciousness.

Page Six is reporting that this was not the first time the young man has been involved in incidents involving two and four wheeled vehicles.

‘His friends are concerned about him,’ an insider told the outlet alleging, ‘He’s being reckless. They’re worried.’