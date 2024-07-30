Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Pax Jolie-Pitt rushed to the hospital after sustaining a head injury

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s second oldest son Pax Jolie-Pitt was rushed to the hospital after sustaining a head injury following a harrowing crash in Los Angeles on Monday, July 29.

The 20-year-old was driving down Los Feliz Boulevard around 5 p.m. on his electric bike when he crashed into the back of a car, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

Pax, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was then transported to a nearby hospital after complaining about a head injury and hip pain after impact, the outlet added.

Pax is reportedly now in a stable condition.

Doctors initially feared a minor brain bleed, the outlet said, though the full extent of his injuries is unclear at this time.

Sources told TMZ that Pax had been approaching an intersection when he crashed his bike into another vehicle, which had been stationary at a red light.

The other driver reportedly got out of the car to check on Pax before emergency services arrived on the scene.

While it’s not clear where Pax collided with the vehicle, bystanders told the outlet that his head was injured in the incident.