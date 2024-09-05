Ângelo Gabriel departs for Saudi Arabia just a year after his Chelsea move

The unexpected career trajectory of Brazilian teenager Ângelo Gabriel took another turn as he finalised a $25 million transfer to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Tuesday, just a year after joining Chelsea from Santos.

Despite signing with Chelsea for $17 million, Gabriel never played for the English club, instead spending the past year on loan at Strasbourg, one of the clubs owned by Chelsea’s American investors.

The 19-year-old was part of Chelsea’s preseason squad during their U.S. tour but has now permanently moved to Al Nassr, where he will team up with Cristiano Ronaldo.

This transfer, announced a day after the Saudi transfer window closed, will assist Chelsea in complying with financial regulations in the Premier League and UEFA competitions.

Another Brazilian teenager, Deivid Washington, also joined Chelsea from Santos last year around the same time as Gabriel.

Although Washington was close to a permanent move to Strasbourg, sources informed ESPN that Chelsea called off the transfer due to concerns about its compliance with competition rules.

“We wish Angelo the very best as he begins the next chapter in his career and thank him for his efforts during his time with Chelsea,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

Gabriel became the youngest player in the history of Brazil’s national championship at the time when he made his senior debut for Santos at 15 years, 308 days.