Anger and outrage by the Concourt Judges, a failure of an impartial arbiter- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Anger and outrage by the Concourt Judges, a failure of an impartial arbiter



During the ruling of an application against their recusal, I was surprised to witness the visible anger, outrage and indignation shown by the Constitutional Court Judges.



The court room was eerily silent, except by the piercing words and emotional anger on display during the delivery of their ruling.



Their choice of words of outrage, anger, at the application, and the strong emotions elicited that accompanied the delivery was but shocking.



Whether a judge is assessing evidence, applying law, making a final decision or an interim order, or engaging with others in the courtroom, personal views, biases, values and emotions should be set aside.



An unemotional approach helps reinforce the judge’s role to be seen as an impartial arbiter of the law. The judges treated this application as a personal affront to their character snd person, despite evidence provided.



Emotional responses could make judges more susceptible to undue influence or sway their decisions in ways that are not grounded in the law.



Infact after hearing their ruling and their own individual personal defences, I came to a firm conclusion that the 3 Judges should not sit in this matter because they displayed the very bias alleged by former President Edgar Lungu, and the very bias their were strongly rejecting and dismissing.



Read the Judgment attached here.