Anger shifts to murdered businessman’s property in Itezhi-Tezhi

DESPITE a Mumbwa mob brutally murdering him on Wednesday on suspicions of being a ritual killer, public anger against Nkeyema businessman Enerst Sikaonga widely known as Yakaipa seems far from subsiding.

Angry and violent mobs are now targeting hos property in neighbouring district of Itezhi-Tezhi, damaging infrastructure and looting his property.

The Mumbwa saga, which ignited this unrest, began with a string of gruesome murders that sent shockwaves through the town.

Two prominent businessmen including , Sikaonga and his friend David Mwakiyoma, fell victim to mob violence after being linked to the murder of individuals whose private hearts and manhoods had been surgically removed.

In a bid to quell the escalating tension, local Member of Parliament for Itezhi Tezhi, Twaambo Mutinta, issued a plea to the residents, urging them to remain calm and refrain from engaging in mob justice.

“Let’s avoid criminality,” he implored, acknowledging the gravity of the situation.

It is reported that 27 people were arrested and about 200 bags of maize had been recovered from homes in the Itezhi Tezhi riots, including last night at the maize depot alleged to belong to Yakaipa.”

Mutinta stressed the importance of maintaining law and order, emphasizing the need to be law-abiding citizens during these challenging times.

The Itezhi-Tezhi MP revealed that the chaos erupted after some residents of the district targeted a maize depot, mistakenly believing it was linked to the slain Sikaonga.

He clarified that the maize belonged to an individual identified as Chikalala and had no connection to the mentioned individual.

It is reported that the looting spree resulted in the theft of over three thousand (3000) bags of maize, and efforts to restore order were initially hampered.

However, reinforcements from various security wings, including personnel from Namwala, Choma, and officers from the Department of National Parks and Wildlife, helped bring about calm by midnight.

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba