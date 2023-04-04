ANGERED NDOLA TEACHERS BESIEGE PROVINCIAL ADMINISTRATION

By Derrick Chityamba

About 20 teachers on Tuesday morning besieged the Copperbelt Provincial Education Office demanding answers as to why they are not on the government payroll.

They contend that they have been raising the same concerns since 2020.

The teachers are now seeking audience with the education authorities in Ndola on their way forward.

Some have bemoaned that they have been languishing in poverty despite being deployed by the government.

Prime TV News©04-04-23