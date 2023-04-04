ANGERED NDOLA TEACHERS BESIEGE PROVINCIAL ADMINISTRATION
By Derrick Chityamba
About 20 teachers on Tuesday morning besieged the Copperbelt Provincial Education Office demanding answers as to why they are not on the government payroll.
They contend that they have been raising the same concerns since 2020.
The teachers are now seeking audience with the education authorities in Ndola on their way forward.
Some have bemoaned that they have been languishing in poverty despite being deployed by the government.
Prime TV News©04-04-23
This is an administrative issue which should never have reached this stage if people in relevant offices had been putting in a full day’s work each time they reported for work.