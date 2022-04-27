Home Obituary Anglican Bishop For Lusaka Dies Obituary Anglican Bishop For Lusaka Dies April 27, 2022 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp ANGLICAN BISHOP FOR LUSAKA DIES Anglican Bishop for Lusaka ,The Right Reverend David Njovu has died. Archbishop for Central Africa ,The Most Revd. Albert Chama has confirmed the development. He says Bishop Njovu died this evening. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.