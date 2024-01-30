Angola denies links to vessel attacked by Houthi fighters

Angola’s state-owned oil company Sonangol has dismissed reports that a vessel targeted by Houthi fighters last week in the Gulf of Aden was part of its fleet.

The tanker with links to the UK was on fire for several hours last Friday in the Gulf of Aden after being hit by a missile fired by the Houthis.

The Iran-backed movement, based in Yemen, said it targeted the Marlin Luanda in response to “American-British aggression”.

The dismissal came in response to reports by Angolan media outlets linking the Marlin Luanda vessel to Sonangol.

“Sonangol informs the public that the Marlin Luanda vessel, recently hit by a missile in the Red Sea, is not part of its fleet of company-owned or chartered vessels,” the firm said in a statement seen by the local media.

Marlin Luanda, operated on behalf of Singapore-based commodity trader Trafigura, flies the flag of the Marshall Islands.

Trafigura is one of the main suppliers of diesel and marine diesel to Angola.

It is also a shareholder in the Puma Energy company, which controls the Pumangol petrol stations in Angola.

Other shareholders in Puma Energy include Sonangol.