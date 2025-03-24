ANGOLA TO STEP DOWN ON M23 – DRC MEDIATION



Angola will step down as a mediator in the ongoing Rwanda-backed rebel offensive in eastern Congo, allowing another African state set to lead efforts to get peace talks back on track.





The current rotating African Union (AU) Chairperson, Angola’s President João Lourenco, had been trying to mediate a lasting ceasefire and lower tensions between Congo and neighboring Rwanda, which has been accused of backing M23 rebels — a claim Rwanda denies.





The ethnic Tutsi-led M23 escalated their long-standing rebellion in January and has since seized east Congo’s two biggest cities and encroached into territory rich in minerals, including gold. #DWAfrica