Hon. Charles Lubasi Milupi writes…



ANGOLAN COMPANY WITH GLOBAL FOOTPRINT, OMATAPALO, EXTENDS OPERATIONS & INVESTMENTS INTO ZAMBIA VIA PPPs



Alongside the ongoing 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York, I have continued as Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development, continued my engagement with the private sector in line with the country’s economic diplomacy agenda.



We held a bilateral meeting with officials from Omatapalo, an Angolan registered company with a global footprint.



The officials included Mr Daniel Santos, Board Advisor, and Ms Jeannine Scott, Country Manager for the American Division.



Although the company is mainly in the infrastructure sector as an EPC contractor, Omatapalo is considering undertaking Public-Private Partnership projects in Zambia, and has already commenced the process of establishing its presence in the country.



Omatapalo has a vast project portifolio and experience covering

Civil construction (roads, bridges and buildings); Infrastructure development (water treatment and supply, electricity, waste treatment and management, telecommunications); Real estate development (residential and commercial property development); and Project management and consulting.



We appreciated the interest shown by Omatapalo in extending its operations and investment into Zambia, particularly through Public-Private Partnerships.



We further expressed optimism at the successful entry of Omatapalo into the Zambian infrastructure development space, and that the company would cement the already cordial bilateral relations between Zambia and Angola, and help consolidate efforts of linking Zambia to the Port of Lobito.



We stressed the urgency of connecting Zambia to the vast market of Angola via so many already established ports along the border such as the Shangombo-Rivungu border via the canal; the borders at Sikongo, Chavuma and Jimbe.



We also took note of the vast experience that Omatapalo had in the area of waste water treatment and management, as well as its vast investment in agriculture as areas that would benefit Zambia.



We urged Omatapalo to quickly consider submitting detailed proposals for infrastructure projects in line with provision of the PPP Act of 2023.



We stated that the New Dawn Government was in a hurry to deliver development to the people, and welcomed investors who were ready to participate in the country’s infrastructure development agenda.



I was joined in the meeting by Honourable Felix Mutati MP, Minister of Technology and Science, and Zambia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dr Chola Milambo.