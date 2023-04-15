ANGOLAN PASTORS ARRESTED OVER ILLEGAL UNIFORMS

Two pastors of an Angolan religious sect, army of faith, have been arrested for allegedly donning replicas of Angolan Armed Forces uniforms, local media report.

Novo Jornal website reports that the two were arrested on Wednesday by officers from Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) “with red pins similar to the ones worn by army generals”.

SIC spokesperson Manuel Halaiwa is quoted as saying the two will be charged with illegal use of military uniform and exercising illegal religious activities “because their sect is not registered”.

It follows a viral video that showed the two pastors presiding over a ceremony attended by more than 80 youths – some of whom were dressed in replicas of army uniform.

The VOA recently reported that the government had launched a crackdown on unregistered churches and those that purport to perform miracles. [BBC]