Angolan plane transports President Hichilema’s delegation to Lusaka

AS a show of commitment to resuming direct flights between Luanda and Lusaka, TAAG Angola Airlines today transported, from Catumbela airport, senior government officials who accompanied President Hakainde Hichilema to Angola, to Lusaka’s Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.

Catumbela is a municipality in Angola’s Benguela Province.

President Hichilema was accompanied to Angola by State House principal private secretary Bradford Machila, deputy secretary to Cabinet in charge of finance and economic development Siazongo Siakalenge, ministers Charles Milupi (infrastructure, housing and urban development), Chipoka Mulenga (commerce, trade and industry), Frank Tayali (transport and logistics) and Stanley Kakubo (foreign affairs and international cooperation), among others.

At the moment, to access Angola, Zambia’s Western side neighbouring country, one has to fly to either Johannesburg, South Africa or to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

There is also no road connectivity between the two countries.

However, earlier today, Milupi announced that Zambia and Angola will soon be linked by road.

The minister said construction of the first-ever international bituminous standard roads linking Zambia to Angola has taken shape.

The roads are the Mwinilunga-Ikeleng’i-Jimbe in North-Western Province and the Tapo-Kalabo-Sikongo in Western Province.

Kalemba