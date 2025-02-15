Angola’s President João Lourenço officially takes over  as AU Chairperson

Angola’s President João Lourenço officially takes over from Mauritania’s Mohamed Ould Ghazouani as AU Chairperson for the next one year.



Angola and Madagascar are members of SADC and it’ll be impossible for SADC to produce both AU and AUC posts. So the Madagascar candidate should start brushing his concession speech.



Remember also that all the candidates for AUC deputy chairs are Muslims from North Africa. It’ll be impossible to have both the chair AUC and deputy chair AUC to be of the same religion. AU cherishes diversity. The Djibouti (Wamunyoro) candidate is already brushing his concession speech.



The AUC boss will be non other than the Lion of Africa, The Enigma himself, Raila Amolo Odinga.



In Addis, Year of the Lord 2025, all the STARS are aligned for RAILA ODINGA!