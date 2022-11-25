ANGRY FANS ALLEGEDLY ATTACK FAMILY HOUSE OF SWISS PLAYER IN CAMEROON

There are reports of an attack on the family house of Switzerland striker Embolo in Yaounde, Cameroon by angry fans.

Switzerland defeated Cameroon 1-0 on Thursday in their Group G World Cup encounter.

Embolo was born in Cameroon but plays for Switzerland national team. He scored against his homeland on Thursday, securing three points for Switzerland.

However, the Cameroonian-born Swiss striker refused to celebrate his goal for what many have called “a sign of respect for his homeland.”

The attack on the striker’s family in Cameroon has been condemned by many, saying it is a wake-up call for African leaders and sport authorities in the continent to make the game very attractive to encourage talented players to stay and proudly represent their motherland.

There is a long list of born African players representing non-African nations in the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar.