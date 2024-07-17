ANGRY KITWE MAN SETS HOUSE ABLAZE WITH NINE FAMILY MEMBERS INSIDE



17.07.2024



Kawama police post which is under Mindolo Police Station. Occurred on 17/07/24 around 03:00 hrs in Kawama Compound in which F / Catherine Mulenga aged 47 of unmarked plot in Kawama, opposite Kapoto primary school reported that her brother in law M/Albert Mubanga set ablaze his matrimonial house and 9 members of the family have been burnt and are currently admitted to Kitwe Teaching Hospital



Brief facts of the matter are that her elder sister Beauty Mambwe was legally married to Albert Mubanga for some years. They started having marital problems in 2020 which led to a divorce in june 2024 at Garnetone local court.



The local court ruled that the two shops at Kamitondo market be shared equally and the house be sold and money be shared.



The couple continued staying together as they were looking for a customer to buy the house.



On 11th July 2024 the husband Albert Mubanga appealed against judgement and the case was set to be heard on 30/7/24 at Kitwe subordinate court.



On 15/7/2024 the wife Beauty Mambwe collected the rentals for the two shops and used the money which annoyed him.



On 17/7/24 he woke up and set the house ablaze using unknown substance and property whose value is yet to be ascertained was burnt to ashes.



Nine members of the family sustained severe burns and are currently admitted to Kitwe Teaching Hospital.



Unfortunately Evelyn Kena aged 1 year 1 month who is the grand daughter to F/Beauty Mambwe has succumbed to the burns at around 06:30 hrs.



PEACEWELL MWEEMBA

Copperbelt Province Police Commissioner