ANGRY MOB AMBUSHES MINISTER

By Virginia Chilongo

An angry mob of youths led by Sub-Chief Kunda Mfumu ambushed a team led by Minister of Green Economy and Environment, Collins Nzovu, on suspicion of illegally mining Sugilite.

The team had just concluded inspections at Muombe mine in Chembe district, Luapula province, where Sugilite was being illegally mined.

Currently, no mining operations are taking place at the site, as it is heavily guarded by state security.

The Minister was accompanied by Luapula Province Permanent Secretary, Mighty Mumba and officers from the Zambia Environmental Management Authority (ZEMA).