ANGRY MOB STORMS HOUSE OF CHIKONDA BANDA`S ALLEGED KILLER

By Miyoba Hankuba

An angry mob of Lusaka’s Garden-Chilulu area this morning stormed the house of a suspect in the kidnapping and murder of 10-year-old boy Chikondi Banda.

3 suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder and one of the suspects identified as Nalukui Akafekwa has narrated to police officers how he picked the boy from school on March 17, 2023 until the time he murdered him and later dumped him in a maize field in Emmasdale area.

However, an angry mob this morning stormed the suspect`s house on suspicions that he could have been secretly released from police custody as his mother is said to be a police woman.

Upon discovering that the suspect was not in the house, the residents proceeded to stage a protest at Emmasdale police station demanding that the 3 suspects be handed over to them.

Meanwhile, Chikondi`s Grandmother Alice Banda has demanded that justice prevails in the matter without any interference as the family has been informed that the suspect’s mother is a police officer based in Livingstone, Southern Province.

And Ngwerere Ward 22 Councilor Adrian Banda has urged community members not to take the law into their own hands but allow the police to conclude their investigations.

Chikondi went missing on 16th march 2023 and was discovered dead on Tuesday 21st March, 2023 in a maize field near Emmasdale police station.