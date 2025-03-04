Angry wife slashes entire crop after catching husband cheating

A woman in Dedza has slashed her entire maize field after catching her husband cheating on her with another woman.

According to eyewitnesses, the woman had gone to her maize field to fetch some vegetables when she stumbled upon her husband and the other woman in a compromising position.

The husband and the other woman reportedly fled the scene, leaving the wife in a state of shock and anger.

In a fit of rage, the wife allegedly grabbed a slasher and began to cut down the entire maize crop, leaving nothing but a trail of destruction in her wake.

The maize field, which was reportedly one of the best in the area, is now completely ruined.

“It was like she was possessed,” said one eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous. “She was slashing at the maize like it was her enemy. We tried to stop her, but she wouldn’t listen.”

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, with many residents expressing sympathy for the wife.

“It’s understandable that she was angry,” said one resident. “But destroying her own maize field? That’s just crazy.”

The husband, who has not been named, is reportedly on the run, and it is not clear whether he will face any charges.

The wife, who has also not been named, is said to be receiving counseling and support from her family and community.

The incident has raised questions about the prevalence of infidelity in the community and the need for couples to seek counseling and support.

“This incident is a wake-up call for all of us,” said a local leader. “We need to work together to build stronger, healthier relationships and to support those who are struggling.”