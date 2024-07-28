ANNOUNCE A LEADER OR DISBAND UKA- PF Cadre Chanoda Ngwira

PF Cadre Chanoda Ngwira writes:

ANNOUNCE A LEADER OR DISBAND UKA..



I have been abused, used and dumped in my political life, this is both in Trade Union and Secular politics… In all this, I have learnt one thing, to be truthful to myself and speak that which stands on the truth..



So you will get tired getting screenshots of my posts and go round leaders to try and make a name using my name.. Only those who are not real leaders will entertain such stupidity.. Real leaders will always want to hear the truth..



So yes, we are tired of these every week meetings by UKA.. These meetings amounts to nothing if issues of leadership, message for the Zambian people, plan and strategy are not being discussed.. If we can not announce a leader and tell the masses what our message is as well as having a strategy, then DISBAND this UKA…



Please screenshot this post too and use it to kiss and bootlick weak “leaders”…