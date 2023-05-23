ANNOUNCE CROP PRICES BEFORE FARMING SEASON – KATEKA

THE opposition New Heritage Party has urged the Food Reserve Agency to announce the crops that they will purchase and the price of crops prior to the farming season.

New Heritage President Chishala Kateka says the announcement by the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) that they will be buying maize at K280 for the 2023 marketing season which is a K100 more than last year’s price is very commendable.

Kateka says Maize Production had gone down in the Nation and such steps by the Agency will lead to increased production of the staple food.

She says FRA announcement that they will be buying rice at K200, is commendable as this will encourage farmers to grow more of the commodity.

The New Heritage Party has since encouraged more farmers to take advantage of the development by growing more of the crops to be purchased by FRA.

The opposition leader is however concerned with the FRA’s announcement that they will not be buying Soya beans for this crop marketing season.

She says the UPND government should put in place measures that will minimize the exploitation of farmers as they sell their soya beans this crop marketing season.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9