ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOVT TO CUT POWER EXPORTS WELCOME-SILAVWE



The announcement by Government through the Minister of Energy, Hon Peter Kapala that it will cut power exports to neighbouring countries is very much welcome.

Nonetheless, the Government should make it clear by how many hours loadshedding will be REDUCED at household level.



Government must communicate actual tangibles not mere story telling to pacify outraged citizens who are feeling the blunt of 12hrs load shedding. We repeat our position that this 12hrs loadshedding was induced by the new dawn business Government to make money at the expense of suffering Zambian’s.



Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ.