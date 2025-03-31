ANNOUNCEMENT FROM MR MUHABI LUNGU WHO IS LEADER OF A NEW PARTY IS that a new party called The Zambia we want party is looking for Leaders and members who will be ready to start working with it.





At provincial, district and Constituency levels. This is an advert. There is no owner of this party. Zambian citizens should start with it.





As the name states it’s aim is to let citizens and members work towards the Zambia they want.





If you want to see good things in Zambia come and work with this party.



End of announcement by Mr MUHABI LUNGU.