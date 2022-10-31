ANOINTED PANTS HIT LUSAKA

A Lusaka Prophet yesterday announced the Introduction of Anointed Pants And Bra With A Print Of His Face To Help Ladies Attract Men For Marriage. Prophet Seer Perfect (Dennis Mutale Chama) disclosed that the pants and bras are also effective for married women who are barren. He said the blessed pants are to be warn from Monday to Friday only and prices differ; those looking for marriage to an ordinary man including a poor one can buy their anointed pants at K500 each, those looking for marriage from rich men can buy theirs at K850 while the couple looking for the fruit of the womb can buy their pants at K,000 each. ZNBC says people with 90% women are flocking to the church like no man’s business.

The anointed underwear is said to be blessed as instructed by God to the Senior Prophet of Touch for Recovery Outreach to release marriages and pregnancies in 2022.

Prophet Seer Perfect says the underwear will equally help women from women related diseases and give them good luck with men.

He added that wearing them will make men look at you on the streets and want to marry you at all costs.