ANOTHER AMERICAN TOURIST DIES FROM ELEPHANT ATTACK

Another American tourist has been killed by a charging elephant at Musi-oa-Tunya National Park, police have confirmed.

Juliana Gle Tourneau, 64 of New Mexico, United States of America died on Wednesday around 17:50 after being knocked from a parking vehicle which had stopped to due to traffic caused by elephants around the Maramba Cultural Bridge.

They parked off the road on the western side to watch the animals closely, but it was at that moment that one elephant charged and knocked Ms. Tourneau down before it trampled on her.

She becomes the second American tourist in the last two months to die from an elephant attack with the first incident reported around May in Kafue National Park.