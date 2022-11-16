ANOTHER BY ELECTION IN SERENJE

…as deputy council chairperson resigns

By Correspondent Reporter

SERENJE District Council Deputy Chairperson Dorris Ikona has resigned as Muchinda Ward Councilor, citing bad working relationship with leaders in Serenje.

According to reports, Ikona said that she has also resigned from her position as deputy Council chairperson.

She said that she has also resigned from the opposition Patriotic Front (PF).

Ikona submitted her resignation letter to Serenje District Council on 11th November, 2022.

She explained that she stood on PF to see progress in the lives of the people of Muchinda Ward but could not see people suffer while watching helplessly.